Zimbabwe: President to Commission Officer Cadets

28 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

President Mnangagwa is this morning expected to commission 138 regular officer cadets who have completed an 18-month course with the Military Academy in Gweru.

The President, who is also the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander-in-Chief has arrived for the ceremony.

The course started off with 205 cardets but some could not complete the 18-month gruelling course and dropped out.

Thirteen of those graduating today are females in line with the ZDF gender policy.

The officers are also graduating with a diploma in military training and education an affiliation of the Midlands State University which was running in parallel with the regular officers cadet course.

