-Ahead of visit to Sierra Leone

Ivorian born global football icon Didier Drogba held talks in Abidjan Tuesday, 25 May with Sierra Leonean Football Association (SLFA) President Madam Isha Johansen over the Mano River Football For Peace Initiative launched two weeks ago in Sierra Leone in the presence of the Guest of Honour, FIFA General Secretary Madam Fatma Samoura.

The former Ivory Coast and Chelsea captain is expected to visit Sierra Leone as one of the Initiative's patrons.