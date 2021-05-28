Malawi: Strange Fish Disease Hit Lake Malawi in Rumphi

28 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Strange fish disease that was recorded in July last year at Dambo village in Mchinji district is rumoured to have hit Lake Malawi around Rumphi district.

The disease which is known as Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome (EUS) is regarded as one of the deadly fish disease according to expert.

The Ministry of Agriculture is however yet to confirm reports of fish outbreak in Rumphi district.

The highly contagious fungal disease that mostly affects fresh water fish and has devastating socio-economic consequences which include disruption of natural aquatic species diversity.

Director of Fisheries at Malawi Fisheries Department Friday Njaya they are currently working with their counterparts from the veterinary and animal health and development services to carry out surveillance activities.

