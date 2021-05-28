Rwanda: France's Macron Seeks Forgiveness Over Rwandan Genocide

Paris/France — French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognised his country's role in the Rwandan genocide and hoped for forgiveness at a memorial in Kigali on Thursday, seeking to reset relations after years of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 atrocities.

"Only those who went through that night can perhaps forgive, and in doing so give the gift of forgiveness," Macron said at the Gisozi genocide memorial, where more than 250,000 victims are buried. Rows of skulls lie there in a mass tomb and the names of the victims are inscribed on a black wall.

"I hereby humbly and with respect stand by your side today, I come to recognise the extent of our responsibilities," he said.

The visit follows the release in March of a report by a French inquiry panel that blamed France for not foreseeing the slaughter and said the government bore a "serious and overwhelming" responsibility.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame praised the "remarkable, independent" report and said it had opened the door for normalising relations. He also welcomed Macron's speech, saying at a joint news conference later that "his words were more powerful than an apology."

Kagame said Macron was confronting racism and underscored Rwanda's willingness to reset relations with France, saying "this visit is about the future, not the past ... I want to believe today that this rapprochement is irreversible."

The report absolved France of direct complicity in the killings of more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus - an accusation that Kagame has sometimes made and a point Macron was careful to note in his speech at the genocide memorial.