Liberia Research and Education Network to Provide Affordable, Effective Internet for Tertiary Institutions

28 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) has signed a licensing agreement with the Liberia Research and Education Network (LRREN) which gives LRREN permission to operate as an internet Service Provider for Academia.

The license is a special purpose license that gives LRREN the right to operate as internet service provider for higher institution and primary and secondary learning institution at a very affordable price for effective internet service provider.

Dr. Darren Wilkins if the CEO of the Organization said the organization will begin operation for the benefits of students. The pilot phase of the project is targeting students of the State-run University of Liberia, the AMEU, Stella Maris Polytechnic and the BlueCrest College.

Dr. Wilkins said: "Taking into consideration the Economic situation in the Country, and challenges students face in terms of using the internet, LRREN serves will be affordable. Our intent is to make sure that internet is affordable for every student."

This according to Wilkins will also help improve Liberia' education capacity. "This group is not only for internet it also allows institutions to network. We are currently a member of the regional body research network," Dr. Wilkins noted.

Commissioner Edwina Crump Zackpah acting chairperson of the LTA, on behalf of the LTA said, the ceremony was part of President George Weah interest in ensuring that Liberians make use of the internet and technology.

