Liberia: Journalist Lewis E.B Konoe Makes SoS Call to Fly Son Out of Liberia for Advance Medical Treatment

Monrovia — Liberian Journalist Lewis E.B Konoe is seeking urgent financial assistance locally and internationally to have his oldest son Saryor get urgent international medical attention.

Saryor a Senior student at the University of Liberia is currently suffering from liver infection and needs urgent international medical care to save his life. Saryor is also a 2012 graduate of the Sotiamon Christian School in Sinkor, Monrovia.

Currently, according to medical reports from ELWA, John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (JFK), Ever-Living and Neo-Life medical centers, Saryor is suffering from liver infection which has caused his stomach to be swollen resulting to continuous pain daily in the stomach and the back.

ELWA medical report states that Saryor has cancer affecting his liver resulting to a swollen stomach and regular pain daily mainly in his back. The ELWA medical report also mentioned that he has Hepatitis B affecting the liver. JFK did a medical check twice and confirmed that he has Hepatitis B.

Neo-Life medical report points out Hepatitis B and huge amount of grease (fats) around his liver and Forever Living Mentioned Fatty Liver also to mention Hepatitis B.