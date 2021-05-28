Liberia: Journalist Lewis E.B Konoe Makes SoS Call to Fly Son Out of Liberia for Advance Medical Treatment

28 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Liberian Journalist Lewis E.B Konoe is seeking urgent financial assistance locally and internationally to have his oldest son Saryor get urgent international medical attention.

Saryor a Senior student at the University of Liberia is currently suffering from liver infection and needs urgent international medical care to save his life. Saryor is also a 2012 graduate of the Sotiamon Christian School in Sinkor, Monrovia.

Currently, according to medical reports from ELWA, John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (JFK), Ever-Living and Neo-Life medical centers, Saryor is suffering from liver infection which has caused his stomach to be swollen resulting to continuous pain daily in the stomach and the back.

ELWA medical report states that Saryor has cancer affecting his liver resulting to a swollen stomach and regular pain daily mainly in his back. The ELWA medical report also mentioned that he has Hepatitis B affecting the liver. JFK did a medical check twice and confirmed that he has Hepatitis B.

Neo-Life medical report points out Hepatitis B and huge amount of grease (fats) around his liver and Forever Living Mentioned Fatty Liver also to mention Hepatitis B.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.