Liberia: Representative George Boley Sues Fellow Lawmaker Dixon Sebo for Damages for Wrong

Monrovia — Rep. George E. S. Boley (District #2, Grand Gedeh County) has filed a lawsuit against one of his colleagues, Rep. Dixon Wlawlee Sebo (District #16, Montserrado County) in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court in Monrovia for "damages of wrong."

In a writ of summons issued through the court's clerk, the defendant, Rep. Sebo is requested to appear before the court presided over by Judge J. Kennedy Peobody on June 21, 2021.

Excerpt of the Writ of Summon: "You are hereby commanded to summon the above named respondent/defendant in the above entitled cause of action to appear before the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, sitting in its June term, A. D. 2021, and same being the 21st day of June A. D. 2021, at the hour of 10: A. M."

Although the court did not mention detailed allegation made by the plaintiff- Rep. Boley in the writ, it is believed the lawsuit filed against Rep. Sebo is due to his blatant accusation levied against Rep. Boley at the end of March 2021 that the warlord-cum-politician killed members of his family during Liberia's bloody civil war.

Rep. Boley has since denied the allegation and termed it as 'blatant and reckless.

Brazen Confrontation

On Thursday, March 25, Rep. Boley, while speaking on the floor, was confronted by Rep. Sebo, who became emotional and pointing at Rep. Boley, repeatedly said: "This man killed my family members. He needs to face the war crimes Court."

But responding to the allegation during a press conference at his office on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, April 2, 2021, Rep. Boley said his colleague was a 'pathological liar' and the allegation made against him was entirely untrue.

"This blatant lie and reckless allegation by Rep. Sebo was amplified by FrontPage Africa news organization. I have been a victim of similar lies and those culpable of these criminal acts, including Rep. Dixon Sebo, are walking around with lies," he debunked.