Liberia: Research Findings Revealed the Need for Strengthening Health Sciences Research in Liberia

Monrovia — Findings from Research conducted in Liberia by the London School of Economics and Political Science has revealed the need for strengthening Health Sciences Research in the country.

According to a release issued, the London School of Economics and Political Science in collaboration with the National Public Health Institute of Liberia and other partners conducted the research to examine the achievements and challenges of improving health sciences research in Liberia.

The exercise, the release further pointed out was part of a multi-country research project involving in-depth case studies of national health research systems. The in-depth case study in Liberia, the release asserted, collected data from document reviews and interviews with 25 key stakeholders.

Discussing the findings of the research at a dissemination and engagement meeting with stakeholders at the Royal Hotel in Monrovia, the release noted, participants emphasized the need to place more emphasis on

secondary students so as to better prepared them for research work.

Former Health Minister and Coordinator of the School of Health Sciences at the University of Liberia Bernice Dahn revealed that University Professors and other Academicians are not researching and publishing, something she said is seriously impeding research culture in Liberia. For his part, Dr. Jerry Brown, Medical Director of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital frowned on the failure of most researchers and institutions to share the findings of their research with stakeholders and the communities. The Director of the Africa Field Epidemiology Network, Dr. Maame Amo-Addae, also speaking at the meeting disclosed that she sees some potentials in Liberian Students in the area of Scientific Research. She indicated that this is due to her experience working with a lot of students in the field Epidemiology Training Program in Liberia. she also recommended the continuation of the Emmett Dennis Annual Scientific Conference. According to the AFENET Boss, this is an opportunity for students to build their capacities in research work.

Research leadership, Research Institutions, the existence of ethical review structures among others are some of the strength the findings revealed, the release indicated.

The findings also revealed coordination, health research policy implementation, research prioritization, knowledge translation and policy coherence as well as regulatory frameworks as some of the weaknesses also discovered during the research, the release averred.