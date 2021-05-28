Liberia: Fulanis in Liberia Raise Concern Over Attacks and Threats On Their Lives and Businesses

Monrovia — The Fula Community in Liberia has sounded a caveat against what it terms as "unjustifiable threats and attacks" on the lives and businesses of scores of its members across the country by "hooligans".

In a statement issued in Monrovia on Thursday, May 27, the group condemned the recent vandalizing of businesses and brutal attacks on some of its kinsmen in Grand Gedeh County.

It can be recalled that a violent clash on May 18 erupted between some members of the Fula and Krahn communities in Zwedru over the death of a resident.

The incident which led to the looting of scores of businesses owned by Fula nationals, and the disruption of check points and setting of road blocks, among others was triggered when the victim reportedly died barely few days after he got in a fistfight with an unidentified Fulani for allegedly refusing to pay the exact amount for a commodity he went to purchase.

But the Fula Community, in the statement, clarified that the fight between the Fula businessman and the victim occurred since April 9, 2021.

The statement issued was signed by the Fula Governor, Fulani United of Liberia, Fula Business Association, Federation of Fula Students of Liberia (FFUSOL), and Tabital Pulaaku (International) Liberia.

Reading the statement on behalf of the group at a news conference in Monrovia, a Board Member of the Fulani United of Liberia, Sheik Y. Jalloh, maintained that the Liberia National Police (LNP) took jurisdiction of the matter and as part of the police investigation, the Fula national involved was arrested, investigated and "incarcerated for a lengthy period".

He noted that the Fula Community also took full responsibility of the victim's medical expenses, adding that, "the victim was treated at the hospital of his choice".

Jalloh added that upon completing his treatment, the deceased was discharged by a competent physician whose professional opinion, backed by the requisite tests, shows that the victim was fit to be discharged, with a warning to abstain from the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

"Most importantly, there was no report from the hospital that linked the cause of death to the physical fight between the victim and our kinsman; therefore, the victim's demise should in no way be tied to the fight that occurred a long time ago. The proper thing to do will be to launch a full-scale investigation, which includes an autopsy, to determine the cause of death, instead of making insinuations and violently acting solely on what is perceived".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Premeditated

Jalloh emphasized that the decision taken by "hooligans" to vandalize and loot the businesses and properties of their fellow kinsmen following the incident was "premeditated".

"We see the attack on our fellow kinsmen in Grand Gedeh as a premeditated act, intended to frustrate Fula businessmen who have struggled for years to earn their living. We are a peace-loving tribe that is not noted for instigating brutality; hence, we do not understand why our kinsmen are being subjected to targeted wave of brutal attacks".

Call for probe

"We hereby call on the administration of President George M. Weah, through the Ministry of Justice and all authorities concerned, to launch an immediate investigation into the recent violence. It is our kindest expectation that the instigators of these acts of violence will be swiftly brought to Justice".

Jalloh noted that the Community was informed that the attacks were instigated as a result of the death of a Grand Gedean and allegations linking the cause of death to a fight between the victim and a Fula businessman on April 9, 2021.

He stated that the loss of any human life is a tragedy, especially in this specific case, given the circumstance surrounding his death and as such, the Fula Community extends sincerest sympathy to his family and friends.