Liberia: FLY to Celebrate 47th Anniversary Next Monday

Monrovia — The Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) will on Monday, May 31, 2021 observe its 47th Anniversary as a national youth advocacy body.

The celebrations will be held under the theme: "Young people taking action to end HIV/AIDS in Liberia (Take Control, Prevent HIV)".

Speaking ahead of the celebrations on Monday, the Secretary General of FLY James Koryor said they are partnering with UNAIDS Office to elevate the advocacy through a national campaign in a bid to combat AIDS/HIV in Liberia.

He stated that it is about time that the young people get actively involved in discussing the issues and reality about HIV/ AIDS because, according to him, people have forgotten that the virus is still in the country.

Young people, he believes, need to engage more because the current statistics from the National AIDS Commission is terrible.

According to him, this year's celebration focus is on HIV/AIDS because, among other things, it is part of the Sustainable Development Goals (goal 3) which talks about good health and well-being which is also a key pillar indicated in the national youth policy document.

James said as part of activities to characterize the celebrations, on Monday May 31, 2021 young people from across the Country mainly County Coordinators will gathered in Monrovia for a one day intensive capacity building workshop which will be followed by a two day inter universities Debate competition focusing on HIV/AIDS between four major Universities in Liberia at the campus of the University of Liberia on Tuesday and Wednesday June 1-2 2021 respectively while on June 3, 2021 on Thursday to climax the celebration and national campaign , a one day national stakeholders round table discussions between and among key actors will be held in Sinkor.

Mr. Koryor asserted that the discussions will pave the way for Liberia to make it case especially the young people ahead of the United Nations General Assembly special session on HIV/AIDs slated for June 8-10, 2021.

James indicated that as part of the stakeholders round table, a position statement will be developed reflecting the views of the young people of Liberia and presented at the special UNGA session through its partners UNAIDS office on HIV/AIDS asserting that the voices of the young people of Liberia need to be heard at the global stage.

He also encouraged the youthful population of the country to be proactive and engaged into meaningful activities that will better their lives.

The FLY Secretary General who also frowned at violence activities normally common amongst the young people was hasten to disclosed a plan national peace and unity conference among the young people of Liberia including other key actors to look at some of the root causes as well as other factors responsible for the continued acts of violence in Liberia even though he acknowledged that delay in dispensing justice is one of the many reasons.

Meanwhile, the celebrations are expected to begin with an official one-day tournament on May 29, 2021 on Saturday at the newly constructed Samuel Kanyan Doe practice ground In Paynesville between four teams both in the kickball and football categories.

He said the tournament will begin with a kickball match between the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) and Book Before Boys Organization while the first football match will see FLY against OK FM Fan Club and the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) will battle PDF to climax the knock out fixture of the competition which will be followed by the grand finals on the same day.

Former youth and student leader Tiklo Maxwell Grigsby is expected to take the kickoff while former student and youth leaders are also expected to Grace the occasion.