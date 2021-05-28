Liberia: GVL Donates Food and Non-Food Items to the Local Authorities of Sinoe County

28 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Sinoe County — Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. (GVL) donated to Sinoe County authorities to help in their preparation for the visit of President George Weah. The donation includes rice, plastic chairs, bags of white wash and oil paint.

Making the presentation, GVL Communications Coordinator, Alphonso S. Kofi Sr., said that the donation is the Company's own way of buttressing the efforts of the County Authority as they prepare to host President George Manneh Weah and other Government Officials. Kofi also emphasized that GVL will continue to work with its host communities to improve livelihoods. Kofi added that apart from the donation made to the County Authority, additional rice and some cash were provided to the Tarjuowon Statutory District Local Leaders as they also anticipate the President and his entourage to visit. Zinc and oil paints were also donated to the Samuel Alfred Ross Port of Greenville.

Superintendent Lee Chea and Port Director Alex Noah lauded the Management of Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. for their continuous kind gesture and good working relationship that has been exhibited always. Superintendent Chea also assured the GVL Management that his leadership will continue to work in good harmony and maintain the cordial working relationship between them.

In another development. the Management of Voice of Sinoe Community Radio, a local radio station situated in Greenville City, extended a letter of gratitude and appreciation to the Management of Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. (GVL) for the "numerous" assistance provided to them.

The radio station made a specific reference to the repair of its two transmitters and a 13.5 KVA generator provided by GVL for five days to run their station during the visit of President George Weah in Sinoe County.

Voice of Sinoe Station Manager, Patrick Bolue, termed the intervention as a humanitarian rescue mission for his institution and the people of Sinoe from disgrace and shame when the station was on the rim of losing the privilege to host the President of the Republic of Liberia during his visit in the County due to the lack of power supply at the radio station.

In a letter of appreciation addressed to GVL Vice President for Strategy and Stakeholders Engagement Elvis G. Morris, the station applauded GVL for always ensuring its Corporate Social Responsibility is implemented to improve the livelihood of Liberians. Mr. Bolue also said this is not the first time that GVL has aided the local media institutions of Sinoe County, and prayed that GVL succeeds in its oil palm development in Liberia.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.