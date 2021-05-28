Liberia: Women Group Wants Government Set-Up Gender-Sensitive Programs Through County Social Development Funds

Monrovia — The Women Coalition for County Development (WCCD) and the Center for Media Studies and Peace-building (CEMESP) have petitioned the Legislature to take concrete steps in reducing poverty among Liberian women and girls.

The group of women with representation in Bomi, Bong, Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Nimba and Montserrado Counties says the petition when implemented will benefit of all Liberian women from the 15 Sub-political divisions.

Presenting the petition, the Co-chair of WCCD Roseline Cassell said a survey commissioned by the Liberia Women Media Action Committee (LIWOMAC) reviewed that only 32 out of 381 or 8% of respondents confirmed that they knew about the County Social Development Funds (CSDF).

According to Madam Cassell, out of the 32 respondents who confirmed that they knew about the CSDF, only six indicated that the CSDF was having an impact in their communities.

The impact, she says is still not gender-sensitive adding that there has been little investment in market structures, hospitals, schools, and even playgrounds for children.

"We are seeking, through your good offices, commitment from the 54th Legislature to take concrete steps to reduce poverty among Liberian women and girls and their vulnerability to exploitation and abuse by setting gender-sensitive targets in development programs funded through County Social Development Funds (CSDF) and by ensuring that women have a voice and representation at all levels of developmental decision making within the financial sector," Madam Cassell.