Africa Rice De-Sira Project Launch in Bong County

28 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Farmers in Liberia have been urged to collectively work together to ensure sustainability in the rice and fish farming sectors.

Making the call, Agriculture Minister Jeanine Cooper said sustaining both rice and fish farming will enhance fight against hunger and food insecurity in the country.

Launching the Africa Rice De-SIRA project in Bong County, Minster Cooper said, Liberia as a low-income country where hunger and food insecurity still remain a challenge need programs in the agriculture sector to swiftly address some of the food insecurity.

The Agriculture Minister disclosed that the Africa Rice De-SIRA project will help in maximizing the use of assets and resources available in the fish and rice farming industry.

She also stressed the need for integrated and mechanized rice and fish farming in Liberia to ensure efficient yields of the products for its farmers sustain themselves and provide for their families.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.