Liberia: Dux of LRA Customs Officers Class One Urges Colleagues to Be Ambassadors of Positive Change

28 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Valedictorian of the first-ever LRA Customs Officers Class Mohammed M. Kiawhen is encouraging his fellow graduates to remain professional and committed to duty.

Kiawhen was named dux of his class over the weekend during the graduation of thirty-three (33) LRA Customs officers from the Liberia National Police Academy and Training School.

The graduates completed three months of training in Basic Police Science

Course including Criminal Investigation, and Customs Courses among others.

Speaking when he was certificated as Dux of his class, Mohammed M. Kiawhen who is also a Customs' Supervisor at the LRA indicated that professionalism and commitment to service are vital in executing the assigned task as customs officers. "It is an honor to serve as Valedictorian for this historic class, and I urged you all to exhibit the discipline we have gotten to attract the necessary changes in our various places of assignments. Let us be that ambassador of positive change", he noted.

He wants graduates to properly use the knowledge and tactical skills acquired for the betterment of the country and its people. "I would like to admonish you all that the knowledge, skills and techniques we have learned should not be used against the wellbeing of our country and fellow men. Instead, let us use what we have learned to transform our country by improving the security sector, enforcing the rule of law, protecting lives and properties, and also increasing revenue collection".

"To the graduating class, you are the celebrants for the day; congratulations upon your achievement. As we are graduating today, you have become an integral part of the Joint Security Sector of Liberia, let us do it with diligence as onto our Nation Liberia", Kiawhen said.

