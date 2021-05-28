Zimbabwe: Congolese Nabbed for Using Fake Passport

Victoria Falls — A Congolese national has been arrested and fined after being found with a forged passport he intended to use to cross into Zambia enroute to his country.

Tshitshi Tshiswaka (38) of Kasai province was travelling from South Africa when he entered the country through Beitbridge border post where he used the fake passport.

His luck ran out when he got caught at the exit point in Victoria Falls.

He was charged with unlawfully possessing and making use of a permit or travel document issued to another person.

Appearing before Victoria Falls magistrate Linda Dzvene, Tshiswaka pleaded guilty and was fined $10 000.

He could be jailed for four months if he failed to pay the fine.

Tshiswaka told court he was not aware the passport had been tampered with.

He said he had to travel back to his country to get medical treatment for an eye problem he has.

Prosecutor Asher Chindedza said an immigration officer noticed an anomaly on the passport.

"The passport number was OP 0072756 on one page and OP 00727561 on the other page," said Chindedza.

Tshiswaka will be deported to his country.

The incident comes after two men were also recently arrested in Beitbridge for using fake immigration stamps to clear travellers into Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Farai Moyana (42) and Trymore Mhlanga (30) all of Dulivhadzimu suburb were also facing another charge of processing fake Covid-19 clearance certificates for people travelling between the two countries, and their case is pending in the courts.

