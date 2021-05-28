Nigeria: Humanitarian Minister Pledges Support to Victims of Trafficking and Violence

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has pledged to support victims of human trafficking and violence in their endeavour to make a livelihood.

The minister made the pledge on Thursday when she visited one of NAPTIP's Shelters in Abuja while marking the Children's day celebration with rescued children.

Umar Farouq also assured the women and children in the shelter, of government's continued efforts to rehabilitate and provide succor to them.

"Today is a very special day for children and even the parents. I want to wish you all a happy Children's Day and assure you of government's commitment and support to your education and protection against all sorts of abuse in this country .

" We will support this Centre for rescued trafficked persons and see how we can rehabilitate this shelter to make it more homely for the children and other victims. Government will support you in any way possible to ensure that your stay here is purposeful".

In her welcome address, the Director- General of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

thanked the Minister for her thoughtfulness and for celebrating the Children's day with the victims.

The Director General described Nigerian children as smart, intelligent and creative while thanking partners and friends for their joint support to NAPTIP in the fight against Human Trafficking and Violence Against Persons.

"Every Nigerian child is smart, sharp, resourceful, intelligent, resilient and visionary, despite the challenges they face in the society. It is my prayer that you continue to survive and thrive, and identify a positive aspect of live that you will use as a pedestal to greatness, for your benefit and the benefit of our beloved country Nigeria.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Government for all the support that they have continued to give us and their commitment towards ensuring that the country is safe and secure for the Nigerian child.

"I also want to use this opportunity to thank all our partners and friends in the fight against Human Trafficking and Violence Against Persons. Together, we have been able to engineer the processes and mechanisms that provide support and care for the vulnerable, especially children. We will continue to collaborate towards ensuring that we provide a safe haven for our children to thrive, for the benefit of posterity. Once again, I wish all Nigerian Children a happy children's day".

The children displayed basic skills in Karate and danced in celebration of the Children's day.