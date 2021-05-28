Angola: President Gets Message From Chad Council Leader

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Thursday in Luanda, received a message from the leader of the Chad Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Deby.

The message was delivered by Ahmed Kogri, envoy of the leader of the Chad Transitional Military Council running the country's affairs since the fall on the battlefield of President Idriss Deby Itno, in April this year.

Ahmed Kogri would not speak to the press at the end of the audience.

President João Lourenço is currently at the head of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and is, in that capacity, regularly informed on the situation in that member country.

The situation in Chad worsened in late April this year, following the death of Idriss Déby Itno, who succumbed to wounds sustained on the battle front during fighting against armed opposition forces.

He died a day after he was declared winner of the presidential election of 11 April.

As a result, a Transitional Military Council was put in place to take up the affairs of the country, before forming a transition government on 2 May, to run the country until new elections are held within 18 months.

A civil war has been raging on in Chad since December 2005, involving government forces and several armed groups.