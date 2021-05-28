Egypt: External Pressure Intensifies Public's Determination for GERD

28 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

. Over 1.5 billion Birr mobilized from public to dam

ADDIS ABABA- Some interest groups intensified pressure against the Ethiopian government has enhanced the public's determination for the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and foiled attempts by enemy quarters to make the country remain poor, a coordinating council claimed.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Media Communication Director with the Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the GERD, Hailu Abera said that the government has made attempts to capitalize on the public's enthusiasm for the completion of the dam.

The director highlighted that during the last months of the current Ethiopian year, it has been managed to collect more than 1.5 billion Birr from the public amidst international and domestic pressures.

Apart from public discontent created by unjustified pressures, the successful achievement of the first-year filling of the GERD reservoir and the expected preliminary energy production make the society to stand unison for the day's cause.

" The performance of the public participation during the past ten months is double than the last year, " he said, adding that it was able to collect about 747 million Birr during the previous Ethiopian fiscal year.

Hailu further stated that the office is largely ready to strengthen the public mobilization with preparing different fundraising schemes including bond sells, 8100 SMS and other activities. The fundraising activities would be continued till the completion of the GERD.

Moreover, the campaign has been implemented to garner the participation of farming communities and pastorals living nearby the GERD to plant seedlings thereby contributing to the environmental sustainability of the dam.

Noting that the overall construction of the dam hits over 80 percent, he indicated that the first and second round filling would retain a total of 18.4 billion cubic meter of water. Upon completion, GERD is expected to generate 5,150 MW electricity.

Cognizant of the fact that the construction of the GERD and other mega projects are key solutions to overcome poverty, it is better for all Ethiopians to show their unity and strength than being frustrated by external pressures, the director remarked.

BY HIZKEL HAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD MAY 28/2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.