Egypt: External Pressure Intensifies Public's Determination for GERD

. Over 1.5 billion Birr mobilized from public to dam

ADDIS ABABA- Some interest groups intensified pressure against the Ethiopian government has enhanced the public's determination for the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and foiled attempts by enemy quarters to make the country remain poor, a coordinating council claimed.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Media Communication Director with the Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the GERD, Hailu Abera said that the government has made attempts to capitalize on the public's enthusiasm for the completion of the dam.

The director highlighted that during the last months of the current Ethiopian year, it has been managed to collect more than 1.5 billion Birr from the public amidst international and domestic pressures.

Apart from public discontent created by unjustified pressures, the successful achievement of the first-year filling of the GERD reservoir and the expected preliminary energy production make the society to stand unison for the day's cause.

" The performance of the public participation during the past ten months is double than the last year, " he said, adding that it was able to collect about 747 million Birr during the previous Ethiopian fiscal year.

Hailu further stated that the office is largely ready to strengthen the public mobilization with preparing different fundraising schemes including bond sells, 8100 SMS and other activities. The fundraising activities would be continued till the completion of the GERD.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Ethiopia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, the campaign has been implemented to garner the participation of farming communities and pastorals living nearby the GERD to plant seedlings thereby contributing to the environmental sustainability of the dam.

Noting that the overall construction of the dam hits over 80 percent, he indicated that the first and second round filling would retain a total of 18.4 billion cubic meter of water. Upon completion, GERD is expected to generate 5,150 MW electricity.

Cognizant of the fact that the construction of the GERD and other mega projects are key solutions to overcome poverty, it is better for all Ethiopians to show their unity and strength than being frustrated by external pressures, the director remarked.

BY HIZKEL HAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD MAY 28/2021