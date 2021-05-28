Uganda: Eyaru Eager to Show Off Netball Test Series Success in League

28 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Regina Nalujja

KCCA Netball Club captain Irene Eyaru earned the Best Shooter's plaque at the Netball Test Series in South Africa with the She Cranes in March.

The prolific shooter is not about to get over her hard work, and as her team returns to court tomorrow for their first National Netball League game against UPDF in Bombo, Eyaru believes her experience from the national team will come in handy.

Eyaru, who after the Test Series told Daily Monitor she was eying professional ranks believes her game improvement can help her team win this season's trophy.

"We have trained really hard. Personally I will use my experience," said Eyaru.

Eyaru will have She Cranes company on her side in defender Shaffie Nalwanja, who picked up a match award in one of the games as well as Shadiah Nassanga, a youngster that acquainted her self very well as a shooter.

"Ever since we returned, we have shared knowledge with teammates and our team has gone on improving," Eyaru said.

"We respect all teams. No team can be undermined in this league but we are also stronger," she said.

Eyaru, who started playing for KCCA in 2014 before having her debut on the She Cranes in 2015, is among the long serving players on the team and is eager to see KCCA win their first league trophy.

"In 2019 , we were the second. I believe we can now claim the league honours.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Tigray - More U.S. Sanctions on Cards for Ethiopia, Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.