Africa: Egypt's Envoy to UN Reviews National Vision On Sustainable Peace, Development in Africa

28 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's permanent envoy to the United Nations Ambassador Mohamed Idris took part as a speaker in the sessions of the Africa Dialogue Series 2021, which are held over three days.

The ambassador reviewed the national vision on the sustainable peace and development in Africa as well as Egypt's vision within the framework of its current presidency of the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

He pointed out that the Africa Dialogue Series is an annual forum for consultation on opportunities and challenges facing Africa.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Egypt's statement focused on the sustainability of peace for the sustainable development, and featured the national efforts in supporting the African brothers, including through the launch of Aswan forum for sustainable peace and development during Egypt's 2019 presidency of the African Union.

Idris shed light on Egypt's role as president of the UN Peacebuilding Commission, stressing the priority given to issues and concerns of Africa.

He highlighted the challenge facing the funding of the peacebuilding activities. "The Egyptian presidency of the commission is keen on continuing consultation on means to create sustainable and predictable funding for the peacebuilding efforts."

