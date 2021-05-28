Djibouti: Address El-Sisi During the Joint Press Conference With Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti

press release

My brother, your Excellency President Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the brotherly Republic of Djibouti, it is a great pleasure to be in Djibouti today. It is also a pride to be the first President of the Arab Republic of Egypt to make an official visit to your brother country; this pivotal country that performs an important role in its territorial surroundings.

I would like to thank you, my brother President Omar Guelleh, for the warm reception we have received since our arrival, and for the hospitality accorded to your country and your honorable people; thus reflecting the solid fraternal relations between our two countries and the extended strategic relationship at all levels, based on a strong and reciprocal political will that elevates it to wider horizons.

My brother, Mr. President, I would also like to grab this opportunity to express my sincere congratulations to the people of Djibouti for renewing their confidence in your wise leadership of the country, by re-electing you for a new presidential term in the last elections, wishing you success to continue the march of construction and stability.

I have conducted with my brother President Guelleh fruitful and constructive bilateral talks that tackled the means of strengthening and developing the bilateral relations between Egypt and Djibouti at the various political, economic, security and military levels. We agreed on the importance of developing the relations between the two countries to broader horizons by increasing the rates of trade exchange as well as intensifying cooperation in the field of building capacities through the training programs provided by the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development.

In this context, we have agreed on the importance of joint work towards providing Djibouti the necessary support to increase Egyptian investments there, allow Egyptian companies to participate in infrastructure projects, facilitate the access of more Egyptian exports to Djibouti's market and move forward with inaugurating a branch for Banque Misr in Djibouti.

Furthermore, we have agreed upon the importance of accelerating the procedures of establishing the Egyptian logistic zone in Djibouti during the coming period to facilitate exporting various Egyptian products. Moreover, we have agreed upon promoting cooperation in priority sectors, particularly in fields of transportation, port connectivity and health. In addition, coordination is going on between the two countries to establish an Egyptian hospital in Djibouti other than cooperation in the field of fish farming.

We have also agreed on intensifying our efforts in combating extremism and qualifying Islamic preachers through intensifying Al-Azhar's activity in this regard, thus contribute to promoting stability in our Arab and African region.

Our meeting today came as a culmination of our joint efforts over the past period to advance the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and to set an integrated strategic framework and a common vision of different aspects and fields of cooperation as well as the means to push them forward during the coming period. In this respect, this will assure our joint political will that paves the way for a new phase of partnership that links the two countries.

Our bilateral discussions today come during exceptional circumstances that East Africa region and the African Horn is going through, on the background of a number of disputes and conflicts they witness. This is in addition to the challenges of consolidating security and stability in some of its countries. Thus, we tackled the overall regional situations during the discussions in the light of the important challenge they represent in the region. We agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation to support the regional security and stability, and of the joint action to avoid the spread of some disputes to the neighboring countries, thus threatening the peace and security in our dear African continent.

We also agreed on the importance of intensifying cooperation between the two countries regarding the security of the Red Sea as an important strategic lifeline that enjoys great importance by the two parties.

I also reviewed the updates related to the issue of the Renaissance Dam; the file that affects the vital interests of the region as a whole. I stressed the imperative of reaching a fair and balanced agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam at the earliest possible opportunity, in a way that fulfills the interests of all and strengthens cooperation and integration among the countries and peoples of the region. I emphasized Egypt's rejection of any effort to impose a fait accompli through unilateral measures that do not take into account the interests and rights of the two downstream countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Djibouti Governance Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

My Brother President Guelleh, at the end, I would like to make use of this dear occasion and reiterate my happiness of being here among my brothers in Djibouti, and to reiterate my thanks for the cordiality I received from your Excellency. I would also like to express my full confidence that the coming stage will witness consolidation of our partnership based on common vision and solid political will of our both countries. I am looking forward to meeting you in the near future in your second country, Egypt, so as to continue our consultations and coordination.

Thank you