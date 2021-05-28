Egypt: Solidarity Ministry, 'Tahia Misr Fund' Launch 1st Phase of 'Barr Aman' Presidential Initiative

Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine el Kabbag in cooperation with "Tahia Misr Fund" and the General Authority for Fish Resources Development launched the first phase of the presidential initiative "Barr Aman" or "Safe Shore" to support fishermen as it targets to cover as many as 42,000 fishermen in its various phases.

Minister of Environment Yasmin Fouad, Fayyoum Governor Ahmed El Ansari and Head of the Projects Sector at Tahia Misr Fund Shady Salem and Head of the Central Administration of Regions Affairs at the General Authority for Fish Resources Development attended the launching ceremony.

During the event, Kabbag said fishermen will be provided with fishing equipment such as nets and safety tools and gear and will be helped with rehabilitating and renewing their dilapidated boats. She also said the first phase of the initiative covers 10,704 fishermen.

A documentary film about hardships of fishermen was displayed at the beginning of the event.

The minister pointed out that the Ministry of Social Solidarity will assist all fish resources offices in achieving full mechanization and networking through collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.

She noted the importance of the inclusion of fishermen in the formal sector, facilitating procedures for the issuance of their fishing licenses as well as providing them with social insurance coverage.

She emphasized that her ministry pays special attention to women fishermen and their families, especially when it comes to providing them with new boats and health and education services.