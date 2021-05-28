Djibouti: Sisi Back Home From Djibouti

28 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has returned home after a visit to Djibouti, Presidency Spokesman Bassam Radi said Thursday.

