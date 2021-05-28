Africa: President Sisi Keen On Helping Africa Eradicate Hepatitis

28 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is keen on supporting Africa in eliminating hepatitis through an initiative to treat one million Africans for hepatitis C, Health Minister Hala Zayed said.

Speaking at a webinar held by the World Economic Forum 2021, Zayed pointed to Egypt's "100 million healthy lives" initiative, in which 70 million Egyptians and non-Egyptians were examined over a period of six months, and medications were provided for 2 million patients for free.

The minister said the campaign succeeded, thanks to the support of President Sisi for the citizens' health as well as cooperation between ministries concerned and international partnerships with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank.

She reviewed Egypt's experience in eliminating hepatitis and the implementation of the president's initiative to eradicate hepatitis C and for the early detection of non-communicable diseases, which succeeded in curbing the annual infection of the virus by 92%.

Egypt is about to notify the WHO it is free of the virus after it was on the list of countries with the highest rate of infections, Zayed added.

