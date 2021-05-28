Egypt Reports 1,132 New Coronavirus Cases, 54 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Thursday night that 1,132 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 258,407.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 54 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 14,904.

As many as 909 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 189,476 so far, the spokesman said.