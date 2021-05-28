Zimbabwe: Tsenengamu Trial Fails to Kick Off

The trial of former Zanu PF Youth League commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu, failed to kick-off following indications that the key witness in the matter is not feeling well.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje deferred the matter to June 21 for trial commencement.

The State had it that on March 1 this year, Tsenengamu posted a video and audio messages on social media, inciting people across the country to participate in the flopped July 31 illegal demonstration.

He is alleged to have said: "From 31 July and beyond, you must know that people will die as never previously witnessed in this country. Masses will be beaten heavily; thievery and corruption will increase to unprecedented levels.

"Boys and girls who are in the Diaspora with parents in the country, encourage your parents to attend the protests in their numbers and fight for themselves, fight for you and fight for the country as you are being oppressed in the Diaspora where you are based so that you will be able to come to them."

The State also alleges that Tsenengamu incited the public using his Twitter handle @GodfreyTsenaz in which he posted: "I am not sure about the results of this approach. Anyway Zimbabwe must win. The Green Revolution is saying corruption and looting must fall on July 31."

Mr Michael Reza represented the State, while Tsenengamu was represented by lawyers Mr Harrison Nkomo and Garikayi Mhishi.