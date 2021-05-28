Zimbabwe: India, AfDB Donate Ambulances, Ancillary Medical Equipment to Zimbabwe

27 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Government has received a fleet of 20 ambulances, and ancillary medical equipment from the Government of India as well as the African Development Bank (AfDB) to help improve the country's public health system.

The Indian government donated 10 of the ambulances while the AfDB, through the World Health Organisation donated another 10 ambulances and a consignment of ventilators, personal o among other medical equipment.

Speaking during the handover of the ambulances at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare, Acting President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga said the donation was a first step towards the attainment of an effective ambulance system targeted by the ministry.

"Let me affirm that the initial batch of donated ambulances will be distributed to some district, provincial, central hospitals and selected tollgates along major highways," he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

