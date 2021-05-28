Africa: The President of the Republic of Costa Rica and the Director-General of the World Health Organization Call Once Again on all WHO Member States to Actively Support the Covid-19 Technology Access Pool

ONU/Loey Felipe
(file photo).
28 May 2021
World Health Organization (Geneva)
press release

Open letter to all WHO Member States

The single most important priority of the global community is to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in its tracks, to halt its rapid transmission and reverse the trend of consequential global distress. We know that this goal is only achievable when everyone, everywhere can access the health technologies they need for COVID-19 detection, prevention, treatment and response. This pandemic is far from over, socio-economic inequalities have dramatically increased and lives continue to be lost. Now more than ever, international cooperation and solidarity are vital to restoring global security, today and for the future.

The world has committed to ensuring universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. We are witness to great strides in scientific progress yet a failure to mass produce and share these critical tools will prolong the pandemic, laying the ground for dangerous new variants to emerge and undermine progress made. During such an unprecedented time, we must deploy and use every tool at our disposal to fight this pandemic and save lives. One year ago, Costa Rica and the World Health Organization (WHO), with support from 41 Member States, launched the Solidarity Call to Action and the WHO COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) to improve equitable global access to COVID-19 health technologies through voluntarily pooling knowledge, intellectual property and data to support technology transfer and rapidly expand manufacturing throughout the world in need.

The Solidarity Call to Action calls on key stakeholders and the global community to commit to undertaking specific actions to advance the pooling of knowledge, intellectual property and data for key technologies for the detection, prevention and treatment of COVID-19. We called on funders, researchers, governments, and holders of IP and knowledge to support the WHO COVID-19 Technology Access Pool initiative and its relevant implementing partner organizations, in particular through the sharing of intellectual property in a transparent and non-exclusive manner and facilitating technology transfer to multiple quality assured manufacturers. C­TAP generates worldwide interest as a highly promising initiative; it works inside the patent system and provides a win-win solution for all, beneficiaries and owners of knowledge. Yet, it remains an underutilized tool.

As a global community we must leverage C-TAP's potential to accommodate different stakeholders and provide timely, sustainable, and effective solutions to promote access and accelerate local production. That is why we call once again on all Member States to renew and expand our collective commitment in the Solidarity Call to Action and to pro-actively engage with key stakeholders in their territories and encourage IP sharing and technology transfer through C-TAP. It is our responsibility to ensure a safer world for all, for this generation and for those to come.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.