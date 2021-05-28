Kenya: Seven Women Named Top Corporate Leaders

Seven Kenyan women have been listed among top 50 corporate female leaders in Africa.

Leading Ladies Africa, a Nigeria-based non-profit promoting women's rights in Africa, has named them alongside other women leaders from West and Central Africa. They were recognised for making phenomenal strides in corporate and business sector.

The women include International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, Sub-Saharan Africa, Regional Director, Ms Angela Ndambuki.

She in charge of promoting the value of recorded music in 46 countries, in addition to campaigning for the rights of record producers, and expanding the commercial uses of recorded music.

Essence Communications Chief Executive Officer Ms Caroline Wanga, is the second woman. She is also Essence Ventures Chief Growth Officer. She oversees execution of market strategy and attraction of more business.

Coca-Cola, East and Central Africa Vice President Ms Debra Mallowah is also on the list. She is responsible for the creation and execution of business strategies in 16 markets. She moved to the beverage company from Safaricom where she was the chief business development officer.

Ms Ednah Otieno, who was recently appointed as human resources director for Diageo in Great Britain, is recognised for being instrumental in implementing parental leaves and enabling cross-functional collaborations while at East African Breweries Limited, serving in the same capacity.

Stanbic Bank Kenya Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication Ms Lilian Onyach adds to the list of the exemplary women. She has 16 years of experience working with blue-chip firms in East Africa across telecommunications, aviation and financial services sectors.

Ernst & Young, East Africa Chief Executive Officer Ms Nancy Muhoya Ng'ang'a, is the sixth female corporate leader recognised. She has worked in the financial and accounting industry for nearly two years.

And finally, there is Coca-Cola Head of Integrated Marketing Experiences Africa Ms Monali Shah, who manages communication activities for the brand across Africa.

Leading Ladies Africa founder Ms Francesca Uriri, said the listing is a highlight and celebration of the achievements the women have made towards growth and expansion of global big business.

"We will continue to push for gender diversity and inclusion of African women and women of African descent in executive positions and boardrooms in organizations across the world, and hope that this list encourages more to aim for these positions and increase representation across different sectors," she said in the release of the list posted on the organisation's website.

