Tanzania: Azam Media Inks TV Rights Deal With Tanzania Football Federation for 10 Years

Azam Media Limited has inked a Sh225.6 Billion television rights deal with the Mainland Tanzania Premier League for 10 years.

The Chief Executive Officer of Azam Media Limited, Tido Mhando stated that the sponsorship deal start next season with 67 per cent of the amount being seasonal payment to all participating teams in the league.

The broadcaster will own the sole rights of the top-tier for the next 10 years following the sponsorship renewal with Tanzania Football Federation.

The President of Tanzania Football Federation, Wallace Karia, said, "We have come to an end of picking a suitable league broadcasting partner, but we have not completed the process of picking the radio partner which I think will end soon."

Tido Mhando added, "For the 2021/2022 season, sponsorship money will be Sh12 billion, clubs will receive Sh8 billion and the remaining Sh4 billion will go into football development. This is to say each club will get Sh500m per season."