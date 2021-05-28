Tanzania: Azam Media Inks TV Rights Deal With Tanzania Football Federation for 10 Years

28 May 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Yuveshen Darmalingum

Azam Media Limited has inked a Sh225.6 Billion television rights deal with the Mainland Tanzania Premier League for 10 years.

The Chief Executive Officer of Azam Media Limited, Tido Mhando stated that the sponsorship deal start next season with 67 per cent of the amount being seasonal payment to all participating teams in the league.

The broadcaster will own the sole rights of the top-tier for the next 10 years following the sponsorship renewal with Tanzania Football Federation.

The President of Tanzania Football Federation, Wallace Karia, said, "We have come to an end of picking a suitable league broadcasting partner, but we have not completed the process of picking the radio partner which I think will end soon."

Tido Mhando added, "For the 2021/2022 season, sponsorship money will be Sh12 billion, clubs will receive Sh8 billion and the remaining Sh4 billion will go into football development. This is to say each club will get Sh500m per season."

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: NexTVAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.