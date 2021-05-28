Namibia: Futsal League to Conclude This Weekend

Founder of the Futsal League, Andrei Tirtirau expects nothing but thrilling action on the last day of the 2021 season this Saturday.

Speaking during yesterday's press briefing held in the capital, Tirtirau expressed satisfaction with the growth of the league since its inception last year, adding players and teams have all expressed gratification with the professional manner in which the league is run.

"The season has been good. This is our second season now and this is a professional one. So far, players have been bringing their A-game, and every game is different. We started with scores that were ridiculous like 10-4, but now we get to witness 4-2 score lines, which shows how competitive teams are now," he said.

Tirtirau said while the league was still in its early years, they were faced with various challenges, such as educating the players on the rules of the game of Futsal.

"We did have challenges in the beginning; we struggled to educate players and coaches on how the game was played and all necessary rules. Teams were at times not showing up or would come late for matches, which forced us to remove them, because other teams were making efforts to be there on time."

On the season's final games, Tirtirau said matches will take place on Saturday with the U/17 division, where Swallows will face Amazing Kids, followed by a match between Athletic Club Football Academy and The Birds.

The women's category will see Tura Magic squaring off against V-Power Angels, while Right Way will confront Ramblers.

In the social division, X-MEN will take on Windhoek Show Society, followed by a clash between Patriot and Sport Klub Windhoek.