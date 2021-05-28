Namibia: Councillors Urged to Unite, Put Communities First

THE deputy minister of urban and rural development, Nathalia /Goagoses, has called for unity among local authority councillors to ensure that communities are provided with much-needed services.

She made this call during the official opening of the 19th annual general meeting and conference of the Namibia Association of Local Authority Officials (Nalao) at Katima Mulilo on Wednesday.

The theme of the annual conference is 'The Urgency of Local Government Reform - Repositioning Local Authorities for Namibia's Future'.

/Goagoses said unity of purpose and teamwork are crucial, therefore local authority officials must conduct their work with the shared responsibility of serving the public.

"Put aside political and personal differences and focus on service to the people, the sovereign and to whom you are servants. It is very disheartening to note that local authorities often make the headlines for the wrong reasons, such as a lack of accountability for the public resources entrusted to them, adverse audit opinions, infighting between councillors and administrators, and questionable or unprocedural disciplinary action," she said.

/Goagoses said these actions are taking the focus off issues that matter and which are in the public interest, therefore, they should be rejected.

"Divisive tendencies and self-serving interests must be rejected with the contempt they deserve. Local authorities must be headlined for good deeds, such as service excellence, good governance and public accountability," she said.

/Goagoses said it is pleasing to see that Nalao has normalised including councillors in their annual meeting, as this would enable them to explore ways of building consensus, and fostering mutual understanding and stronger collaboration between administrative and political leadership at local level.

"We applaud local authority leaders and practitioners who are serving the interests of the community. We equally applaud Nalao for its role in promoting peer-to-peer exchanges among local government practitioners, as well as liaison and improved dialogue between local authority chief executive officers and the central government through the line ministry," she said.

Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya said local government reform needs to be addressed with the utmost urgency, and must be implemented to improve service delivery.

"All along we have been saying that local authority reform is not only for mayors and councillors, but there is more to it. The reform itself contains ideas, recommendations for local government that deliver long-lasting benefits to communities, good governance and service delivery for local authorities," he said.