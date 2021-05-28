Namibia: Family Wants Action Taken After Burying Wrong Body

THE Windhoek family who was given the wrong body to bury on Saturday at Gobabis is demanding that action is taken to prevent this from happening to another family.

Maria Ohentze's family members say they were shocked when the health ministry told them on Wednesday the body they buried was not that of their 98-year-old loved one.

They were told they buried Mickal Kauraisa (70), whose family planned to bury her at Aminuis.

Ohentze's son Steve Kahono yesterday said his mother died of Covid-19 on 17 May.

"We were shocked and devastated when we were told four days after the burial that the person we buried was not my mother. I felt let down and disrespected - especially when they told us it was due to human error and we must accept it.

"We are furious. They told us they would buy us a coffin and pay for transport to make up for the mistake," Kahono said.

He said after his mother died at home, she was picked up and taken to the state mortuary.

They were then told because Ohentze died of Covid-19, the family was unable to view her body.

"Before we left [for Gobabis] we spoke to the person at the mortuary and he promised before they put my mother in her coffin they would take a picture and send it to us ... but this did not happen," Kahono said.

He says the undertaker told the family they would leave Windhoek at 04h00 to transport the body to Gobabis.

"When we called the funeral undertaker, they told us they are still at the mortuary . . . and the person who was supposed to hand over the body was not around ... So, they asked us to move the funeral to 14h00," he said.

"When they eventually arrived, they were in a hurry ... and four days later they told us they gave us the wrong body," Kahono said.

Meanwhile, Kauraisa's family members say they had a fruitful meeting with executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe yesterday.

Kauraisa died on 15 May, also due to Covid-19, after which her body was given to Ohentze's family.

Family spokesperson Darius Ngaujake yesterday said the health ministry promised to exhume his mother's body.

"They told us the whole process would take about two weeks ... but said experts first need to give them a clear go-ahead, because it was a Covid-19 death," Ngaujake said.

Health ministry spokesperson Manga Libita confirmed the meeting, but declined to comment further, while Nangombe said he could not comment as he was in a meeting.

Meanwhile, Angels Funeral Services' executive director, Johan Lötter, yesterday said another undertaker was responsible for the mishap.

He said in the case of Covid-19 burials, a body may only be collected from the state mortuary on the day of the burial, and must be taken directly to the burial site at a time given to the undertaker by the state.

"Angels followed protocol ... and then the state mortuary notified us they gave the body of the late Mickal Kauraisa to another funeral undertaker on Friday, 21 May.

"What was Angels supposed to do other than notify the family that another undertaker had collected the wrong body ... and did not check whether it is the correct body, and buried the wrong body?" Lötter said.

He said his company conducts hundreds of burials per month, and always ensures the family receives a dignified burial, and that the correct body is collected.

"Angels literally did nothing wrong ... " he said.