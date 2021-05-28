Namibia: Germany Acknowledges 1904-08 Massacres As Genocide

28 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue and Shelleygan Petersen

THE German government has for the first time acknowledged that the 1904 to 1908 massacres of the Ovaherero and Nama was genocide.

However, German foreign affairs minister Heiko Maas insisted that this admission would not culminate in the former colonial power paying reparations.

German imperial troops killed tens of thousands of Herero and Nama people more than 100 years ago, which is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century and a forerunner to the atrocities of World War II.

The German government has offered to support Namibia's development through programmes worth roughly 1,1 billion euros (N$18,6 billion) over a period of 30 years as a form of compensation.

"In light of Germany's historical and moral responsibility, we will ask Namibia and the descendants of the victims for forgiveness," Maas said in statement.

He said at the conclusion of negotiations roughly three weeks ago that he is glad and grateful that Germany and Namibia managed to reach an agreement on a joint approach "to the darkest chapter in our common history".

State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari confirmed to The Namibian this morning that Germany had accepted that the 1904 to 1908 massacres had been genocide and had offered an apology to Namibia.

The Ovaherero and Nama traditional authorities, as well as opposition parties have rejected the offer by Germany to fund development projects to the value of over N$18 billion over 30 years.

