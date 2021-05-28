Namibia: Contact Sports Banned

28 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

All contact sports have been prohibited, following the Namibian government's latest Covid briefing on Friday morning.

Minister of health and social services, Kalumbi Shangula announced during the government's 28th Covid-19 briefing that contact sports have been prohibited, although other sporting events are still allowed.

"Spectators at sporting events are limited to 50 people per event. It is mandatory for the spectators to comply with public health measures at all time. Contact sports are prohibited," he said.

The directive only goes into effect from next Tuesday, 1 June, so scheduled contact sports are expected to go ahead this weekend.

Some of the sporting events that are scheduled for this weekend include the second phase of the Namibia Premier Football League, with matches in Windhoek and Keetmanshoop; the MTC Netball Premier League, with matches in Otjiwarongo; and the Rugby Premier League, with matches in Windhoek, Rehoboth, Walvis Bay and Grootfontein.

