Namibia: Covid Community Workers Becry Non-Payment

THIRTY-FOUR Covid-19 community health workers from the Ministry of Health and Social Services claim they have not been paid since January.

According to one of the community volunteers who spoke on condition of anonymity, they have been working without pay for five months.

He said they have been going into the community to educate people about Covid-19 prevention, vaccination and hepatitis B.

He added that they got an allowance of N$7 500 from the World Health Organisation (WHO) when they started in October last year before they transferred to work for and be paid by the ministry.

"The ministry of health promised to give us the same allowance we got from the WHO," he said.

He also said they are barely surviving as they cannot afford the simplest things in life.

"We are suffering and we need to allowances to pay rent and buy food as well as acquire other things we need. We are putting our lives on the line to save others but we are not getting paid for it," he said.

Another volunteer who also chose to remain anonymous said life has been hard during the pandemic because they could not get money.

Now that they are working, they thought life would be easier as they would be paid but it is as if they are still unemployed.

Another volunteer said she is disappointed in the ministry for delaying paying their allowance for months.

"I feel bad for those who are renting and have children.

"Imagine not having money in this economy because you are waiting for the ministry to pay you," she said.

She added that last year when they were working under the WHO they had no problems, but things changed under the ministry.

"We were told we will get paid on Friday but when we called yesterday to confirm that they told us there were issues with funds and they might have to get it from the WHO.

"The people from the ministry keep on lying to us," she said.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe on Friday declined to comment on the matter.

"I would rather not speak about personnel matters of any organisation.

If there are any outstanding issues, they will be attended to," Nangombe said.