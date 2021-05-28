Namibia: 'Jingles' Now Rings Business Bells

'Jingles' now rings business bells

Sport - Football | 2021-05-28

by Conrad Angula

RETIRED Blue Waters midfield star Sandro 'Jingles' de Gouveia was one of the most complete and technically sound players to have graced Namibia's shores.

A product of the Sparta FC youth development programme at Walvis Bay, De Gouveia started playing organised football at the age of 10.

"I was very fortunate to represent the then South West Africa teams at all junior levels when we would fly to South Africa and play against the different provinces. I can thus count myself twice as fortunate that my talent still appealed to the national team selectors after independence, and I also represented my country in regional and continental competitions, which made my football career going full circle," he says.

De Gouveia joined Blue Waters after recovering from a horrific car crash in Cape Town in which he broke his right femur and stopped participating in sport for two years.

Coming from a family of exceptional footballers, his favourite position was always midfield and normally out wide on either side, depending on the technical team's pick for the match.

The hard-working winger formed a brilliant partnership with the equally talented Elia Nghipundjua in the Blue Waters engine-room, and the duo had the country buzzing with their fantastic pairing.

De Gouveia is looking back on his Blue Waters career with satisfaction, after having won the premier league, NFA Cup, Metropolitan Cup and the BP Top 8 Cup during one of the club's most successful spells in the mid-90s.

"We were a team from all walks of life, but we achieved so much by using all our different individual strengths together," he says.

De Gouveia represented the nation in most southern African countries and went as far as Egypt, Guinea, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, and Liberia.

He says he played his best matches in the Brave Warriors colours in 1996 when he was at his peak at 28 years, and having gained quite a bit of experience.

De Gouveia believes one tends to only realise later how important every move one makes is, as children model how one plays.

"It was a great honour to lead a group of extremely talented players, of whom some did not get the best coaching from a young age, but who grew to love and respect the game of football," he says.

WORK AND HOME LIFE

The former Madeira FC trialist in Portugal is currently the general manager of Cavema Fishing at Walvis Bay.

One of his main responsibilities is to guide the company into the right direction as pre-determined by the board of directors.

"The other main responsibility is to keep all our employees motivated to do their best at all times," he says.

"We are in the era of illness and deaths of our loved ones. A lot of people are losing hope as the trials and challenges of life grow and become unbearable. Once again, it is all about being fair and honest so that we can all help one another, and so that we can all make our workplace, community and homes better places to live in," he says.

De Gouveia is married to wife Angelene and the couple has two children.

The former winger has struck a balance between work and being a father, he says.

"I have always done things I am passionate about, but I obviously need to keep things balanced, which is key.

"My relationship with my Lord and Saviour is my anchor, and the Word of God is really the truth that comes to life," he says.

The former Blue Waters captain is equipped with an A coaching licence, which he obtained while still playing for the Brave Warriors, but has not been coaching any team besides from assisting with Blue Waters, Eleven Arrows and the national team as a manager.

'SPECIAL TO SEE OTHERS EVOLVE'

He is still involved with Blue Waters, but in the cricket section, he says.

De Gouveia says it is special to see players evolve.

The stocky midfielder was considered as one of the best passers and crossers of the ball during his playing days, as well as an accurate shooter, but he attributes all to hard work.

" . . . there was a lot of hard work on the training field - especially when all the others were done training. I knew it was one of my strengths and had to keep working hard to improve on it," he says.

De Gouveia, together with former Brave Warriors teammate Eliphas Shivute, and business partner and friend Alex Kirov formed the Playtime Trust Namibia, which develops young football and cricket players.

His advice to young football players is to respect the game and to take constructive advice seriously.

"Respect each player and team you play against and, most of all, respect your teammates as you always need each other to achieve whatever goals or dreams you have."