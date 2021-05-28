Namibia: Long Walk to Education

EVERY morning, Helena Nakagumbo wakes up at 05h00 to prepare for her two-hour walk to board a taxi to campus.

The 18-year-old walks seven kilometres every day from Etemba village to hike to Ongwediva's Hifikepunye Pohamba campus to achieve her dream of becoming a science teacher.

Accompanied by her father, Johannes Nangolo, it takes them two hours on foot to reach the main road. They say their goodbyes as Nakagumbo hops into a taxi while Nangolo walks back home. Most of her classes start at 07h30.

She pays a total of N$40 in taxi fare to go to school and back to the meeting point where her father waits to walk her back home.

She walks a total of 14 kilometres every day.

"I can't afford renting a room at Ongwediva or Oshakati since my parents are too poor," Nakagumbo told The Namibian last week.

Her father is unemployed while her mother works at a salon at Ondangwa.

"My father sold his two or three goats to pay for my registration fees," she said.

Nakagumbo is unsure whether she has any relatives living close to the campus. She also did not try to apply for a place at the hostel because there was no money for that.

"Had it not been for my father selling his goats, I wouldn't be going to school," said Nakagumbo.

The teenager said although she has applied for a study loan from the Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), she is not sure if she will get it.

"Sometimes when I don't have taxi money I don't go to school. Like this week [last week], I did not attend classes on Monday and Tuesday. We had tutorials but I couldn't attend them...I didn't have money," she said.

Despite her daily struggles, the first-year bachelor's degree student is determined to finish her education and become a science teacher.

It's a dream that started when she used to help fellow pupils with mathematics and other science assessments at Eheke Senior Secondary School from 2019 to 2020.

"They [learners] encouraged me to be a teacher because they believed I would be a good mathematics and science teacher," she said.

She has three siblings, the oldest is 21 years-old and is improving her Grade 12 results. The other sibling is in Grade 1, while the youngest is yet to start school.

Nakagumbo's father, Nangolo, is appealing to good Samaritans to give him a job so that he can support his family.

"Sometimes my daughter does not go to school and she cries a lot about it," he said.

Her friend Lipuleni Haukongo (18) who has known Nakagumbo for almost three years, described her as a motivator who loves reading and teaching other people.

"She always encourages me to study. We were in the same class in high school and stayed in the same hostel. Even at university, we are still in the same class," Haukongo said.

According to Lucia Negongo, administrative officer at Eheke Senior Secondary School, Nakagumbo was one of the best performers in Grade 12 last year. She had passed with 34 points.

"Helena is a kind person, a thoughtful young girl, caring and polite," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Namibia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that while at the school, Nakagumbo helped other pupils at school with mathematics, the subject she loves the most and she excelled in it.

She said that Nakagumbo's dream to be a teacher came a long way as she started teaching children how to read and write at home, and this gave her the choice to do a bachelor's degree.

"Helena is very ambitious and has a strong desire for success and achievement. I wish her all the best in any assistance coming her way to enable her dream to become a teacher become a reality," she said. A lecturer at the Ongwediva campus, Monika Hamunyela, who teaches Nakagumbo geometry and basic mathematics, said she is a committed student.

"By the look of things, she is a committed student who does her assessments on time," she said.

- [email protected]