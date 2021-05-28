Nigeria: Govt Lists Obstacles to Basic Health Care Fund Implementation

28 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Federal Government yesterday identified the challenges in the implementation of the Basic Health Care Fund as reluctance of states to meet the 25% counterpart funding, non-receipt of 2019 and 2020 allocations for adequate funding of the gateways and inability of some sates to access their Treasury Single Accounts (TSA).

Speaking in Abuja during the 4th annual legislative summit on health organized by the Legislative Network for Universal Health Coverage and other partners, Chris Isokpunwu, Secretary, Ministerial Oversight Committee of the BHCPF in the ministry, said no disbursements of the Fund had been made for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

He said: "Of the N55.1bn appropriated in 2018, 50% was released (N27.55bn) in addition to donor funds.

Chairman, Senate committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, said the Legislative Network for the Universal Health Coverage was launched in 2017 to create a forum for legislators to interact and make collective decisions towards improving health indices.

