Nigeria: 'N385 Fuel Price Would Harm Economy, Nigerians'

28 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

A group of civil society organisations (CSOs) have said the proposed N385 petrol pump price will not be in the best interest of the nation's economy and its citizenry.

President of the Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), Dr. Douglas Fabeke, who spoke on behalf of others at a media conference on Thursday in Abuja, rejected the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) proposal, saying it would harm Nigerians and destabilise the nation's economy.

"Also, there is an underground plan to influence Mr. President to remove the GMD NNPC, Mele Kyari, for refusing to unilaterally approve the N385 per litres and also his commitment to address all the bad things that happened in the system and make a sustainable change in the oil and gas industry."

He recalled that on May 19, 2021, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) held a virtual meeting and adopted the recommendations of the report of a six-man committee headed by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, recommending that the pump price of petrol should be increased from N162 to N385 per litre.

The report and recommendations were presented to the National Economic Council headed by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at its meeting held on May 20, 2021.

"We vow to utilise every legal means possible to resist any attempt by the government to further deepen the suffering of Nigerians by increasing the pump price of petrol as this will bring an unbearable hardship to all Nigerian, and further push the Nation to brink of collapse of the system," Fabeke said.

