Nigeria: Spolight On Niger State - Niger SUBEB Sacks 20 Teachers for Certificate Forgery

28 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Niger State Universal Basic Education Board has dismissed 20 primary school teachers for certificate forgery and abscondment from work.

A statement yesterday by the board's public relations officer, Idris Kolo, four are from Gbako, three each from Bida and Lapai, two each from Agaie, Katcha and Lavun and one each from Mashegu, Munya and Shiroro local government areas.

He states that one teacher was dismissed in Kontagora for dereliction of work, saying that the decision was taken at the management meeting yesterday

According to him, it was " in furtherance to the board's determination to ensuring that only those with requisite qualifications and zeal to work, would be allowed into teaching profession especially at the basic level of education in the state."

He quoted the chairman of the board, Dr. Isah Adamu as saying that "the board has resolved to flush out all unqualified teachers in public primary schools as part of measures to restore the quality of teaching and learning at the basic level of education."

He noted that "this is the first phase of those whose certificates have been verified by the institutions they claimed to have attended."

