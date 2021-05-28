Nigeria: Kebbi Boat Mishap - 76 Corpses Recovered So Far

28 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Aliyu Hamagam

The Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) says 76 corpses have so far been recovered from the boat mishap that occurred in Tshohuwar Labata village in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Area Manager of NIWA in the state, Birma Yusuf, disclosed this to Daily Trust Friday, saying the search operation was still ongoing as more corpses were expected to be recovered.

 

The corpses recovered had floated to the shore of River Niger near where the ghastly accident occurred.

Yusuf lamented over the authority's poor equipment for rescue mission.

He said that the authority had the expertise for rescue operation and appealed to the Kebbi State Government to assist the authority with water boats in order to improve on their operation capacity.

"So far 76 corpses have been recovered. We always blame the boat operators for overloading and using of old boats."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.