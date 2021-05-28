Nigeria: Kebbi Boat Mishap - 76 Corpses Recovered So Far

The Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) says 76 corpses have so far been recovered from the boat mishap that occurred in Tshohuwar Labata village in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Area Manager of NIWA in the state, Birma Yusuf, disclosed this to Daily Trust Friday, saying the search operation was still ongoing as more corpses were expected to be recovered.

The corpses recovered had floated to the shore of River Niger near where the ghastly accident occurred.

Yusuf lamented over the authority's poor equipment for rescue mission.

He said that the authority had the expertise for rescue operation and appealed to the Kebbi State Government to assist the authority with water boats in order to improve on their operation capacity.

"So far 76 corpses have been recovered. We always blame the boat operators for overloading and using of old boats."