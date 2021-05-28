Nigeria: Lagos to Close Eko Bridge for 10 Weeks

28 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Lagos State Government has announced that the Eko Bridge from Costain to Alaka in bound National Stadium will be partially closed for 10 weeks for emergency repairs by federal government.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who made this known in a press statement, said the closure will take place from June 4 to August 13.

Oladeinde explained that the repair was necessary to complete the rehabilitation works at the opposite side of the bridge earlier embarked upon by the Federal Government, hence the need for a notice of routes diversion.

He said pending the commencement of the rehabilitation works, alternative routes have been made available for the awareness of motorists, to manage traffic during the period of repairs.

Part of the statement read, "Traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, Stadium, Inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue.

"Similarly, motorists from Eko bridge will have to navigate their desired destinations through Costain Roundabout to Abebe Village( by Nigerian Breweries Plc) through Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya, to access Shitta Roundabout by Stadium under the bridge to Funso Williams Avenue to Dorman-Long Bridge and Fadeyi-Ikorodu Road.

"Motorists can gain access to Apongbon through CMS Outer Marina Road to connect Ebute Metta Ikorodu Road to access their destinations.

