Nigeria: Plateau Killings - OPSH Commander Gives Shoot-At-Sight Order On Gun-Bearing Criminals

Jos — The Commander of the Special Task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Dominic Onyemulu, saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and the Kaduna states, has given a shoot-at-sight order on civilians seen holding guns.

The order is coming on the heels of recent attacks and killing of more than 20 persons including teenagers in villages of Riyom, Jos South, and Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The conflicts were mostly between locals and herders.

According to Onyemulu, who said his personnel would shoot on sighting anyone in possession of firearms during the crisis, disclosed this on Wednesday, during a meeting with stakeholders from communities within OPSH's operational areas.

The commander noted that the directive became necessary taking into cognisance the proliferation of firearms within the areas of their operation.

General Onyemulu, however, called on religious and traditional leaders to call on their people to order and ensure that they live in peace with one another.