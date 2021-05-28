Nigeria: Insurgency - Adamawa Doles Out N76 Million to Women

28 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Amina Abdullahi

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri Thursday flagged off the disbursement of a cash grant of N50,000 each to 1,320 vulnerable women at Gulak in Madagali Local Government Area of the state.

Madagali is one of the seven LGAs ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The governor said the gesture was to eradicate poverty and improve livelihoods of rural women affected inthe seven LGAs.

He said as part of his administration's recovery plan, each woman would receive an unconditional cash grants of N50,000 to start up a petty business to support her family.

Fintiri said the support programme would be expanded to cover other LGAs.

Mrs Elizabeth John, on behalf of the beneficiaries, praised the state government for giving them a relief that would sustain them, saying the gesture would go a long way in improving their living conditions.

