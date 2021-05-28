Nigeria: Controversy Trails Plan to Relocate NIWA Headquarters From Kogi

Controversy has trailed the alleged plan to relocate the headquarters of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), to Abuja from Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State.

The allegations were followed by pockets of protests around the headquarters of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in Lokoja.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that not quite long after the allegation came to public attention the physically challenged in the society drawn from all over the country gathered at the gate of the headquarters in Lokoja, and blocked the entrance and the exit of NIWA and restricted movement to the chagrin of all and sundry.

However it was gathered later that the physically challenged members came to register their disgust at the headquarters of NIWA for not being carried along in the scheme of things, as a group duly recognised by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Findings by LEADERSHIP Friday in Lokoja and environs revealed that there was no attempt to move the headquarters of NIWA from Lokoja to anywhere as being speculated by some sections of the community.

A source at NIWA headquarters in Lokoja who spoke to LEADERSHIP Friday on conditions of anonymity said there is no move to relocate NIWA headquarters to anywhere. He enthused that some persons want to make issues out of nothing. The source however revealed that some people who felt disgusted had asked what was delaying the dredging which much have been talked about and hope had been raised.

He maintained that several petitions were sent by the host state to the Ministry of Transportation to have an indigene as managing director (MD) of the authority since the inception of the authority to no avail, pointing out that that's the will of the people.

A Lokoja-based lawyer, Barr Julius Elukpo has demanded for detailed information on staff strength of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). In a letter dated 20/05/2021, the principal counsel at Elukpo, Elukpo & Co gave NIWA seven days to supply all information demanded for in compliance with the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

Elukpo also demanded that the staff information should include the state of origin of each employee to ascertain compliance with Federal Character Policy and Public Service Rule 2009. He requested that NIWA furnish his legal chambers with up-to-date information on dredging, riverine transportation and similar activities.