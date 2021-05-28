Nigeria: N2 Billion Recovered Fund Not Paid to My Office - Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Thursday denied that N2bn was paid to his office from recovered funds. Malami, in a statement by his media aide, Umar Gwandu, challenged any person with evidence of such payments to either him or his office to prove it publicly.

The House of Representatives committee probing the use of recovered loots from 2002 to 2019 had Tuesday questioned Malami over the N2bn allegedly paid to his office.

Malami noted that the government had a designated account at the Central Bank of Nigeria for all recovered assets, saying he did not in any way receive any funds from the recovered assets.