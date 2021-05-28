Nigeria: 125 Archers for National Open Trials in Abuja

A total of 125 Nigerian archers are to feature in the forthcoming National Open trials for the Nigeria Archery Federation to select players that will represent the country in regional and continental tournaments slated for Cote D'Ivoire and Morocco respectively.

Already seven clubs have indicated their interest to participate in the three day Archery National Open Championship which will hold from 25 to 28 June at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Also expected at the championship are the military and para-military clubs which would no doubt make good representation at the open trials.

In addition, the archery federation will use the period to train coaches and discover new talents in the game.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja, the president of Archery Federation, Mohammed Abdullahi said "More than 19 countries will participate in the African Championship so we have to select the best to represent Nigeria.

"We have to hit the ground running now and aspire to be among the elite archers in Africa. I'm sure of the abundant talents we have in the country. We can withstand any opposition in Africa.

"Before the African Championship in Morocco which will be held later in the year, we are going to have the regional championship in Cote d'Ivoire.

"Apart from these, there are other international competitions that we wish to attend. Even if we can't attend all, we should be able to participate in the ones we can afford"

Abdullahi reiterated his commitment to making archery a household name in Nigerian sports.