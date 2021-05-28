Nigeria: Pillars Stay Top As Akwa Utd Draw 0-0 With Abia Warriors

28 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Kano Pillars have retained leadership of the Nigeria Professional Football League table after title contenders Akwa United fail to win Thursday's week 23 fixture with Abia Warriors in Okigwe.

The 'masu gida' boys as Pillars are called had returned to the top of the table on Wednesday after they defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 to amass 44 points but victory for Akwa United would have lifted them above Pillars with 46 points.

It was a bad day for Akwa United as they ended the contest with 10-men after Charles Atshimene was issued a straight red card for dissent.

In another week 23 match decided Thursday, Plateau United forced Heartland to a barren draw in Umuahia but the tie between Rangers and Jigawa Golden Stars in Enugu produced goals as the 'Flying Antelopes' cruised to 3-0 victory.

Rangers went in front in the 27th minute of the match when Christian Nnaji directed Tope Olusesi's cross into the net. substitute Godspower Aniefiok made an instant impact when he doubled Rangers' lead in the 47th minute before Ibrahim Olawoyin sealed victory for the Coach Salisu Yusuf tutored side with his goal on 57th minute.

