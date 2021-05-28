Zimbabwe: Govt in Ambulance for Every Tollgate Drive

27 May 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government has committed to station an ambulance at every tollgate around the country as part of efforts to improve response to medical emergencies along the highway and remote areas.

This was revealed by Vice President who doubles up as Health minister Constantino Chiwenga while receiving a donation of ambulances and ancillary medical equipment from Africa Development Bank through the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Chiwenga said the donation of ambulances was part of his ministry's vision of attaining an effective ambulance system which will mainly focus on attendances to emergencies and disasters in far-flung areas and major highways.

"Ideally, all our tollgates should have base stations to accommodate ambulances that respond to occurrences of road accidents and other emergencies. along all our highways," said Chiwenga.

He requested for ZINARA to provide space for base stations at their tollgate sites.

"My ministry also request ZINARA to consider donating ambulances as a plough back gesture to our motorists, passengers and other road users who may require medical attention," added Chiwenga.

He said the gesture was a response to a clarion call for friendly states, development partners and well wishers to support his ministry's vision and aspiration of improving the country's public health system.

"The donated fleet of purpose built and state of art ambulances that were developed by Mahindra befit our aspirations of expanding and modernizing our health care system in tandem with the government's vision 2030. WHO also decided to come on board with a generous donation of yet another fleet of 10 Toyota Landcruiser ambulances," he said.

The specialized and fully equipped ambulances are fitted with ventilators to allow the administration of oxygen to COVID-19 patients and other deserving cases.

The donation consists of 10 Toyota Landcruiser ambulances and ancillary medical equipment.

This is in addition to 10 Mahindra ambulances donated by the Indian Embassy.

Toyota Landcruiser ambulances donated by the Africa Bank Development through WHO to the Ministry of Health Ambulances donated by the Indian Embassy -Picture by Lovejoy Mtongwiza

